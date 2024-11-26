Swachh Survekshan Neglected: Civic Body Unable To Address Areas Requiring Special Attention

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major challenge for the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the run-up to Swachh Survekshan (SS-24) is the deployment of its field staff at the residences of ministers and officials. The municipal body is left with just half of its field employees to improve its performance in SS-24. This has reduced the staff strength in the field thus affecting cleanliness in the state capital.

According to BMC employees, almost 40%-50% of the civic body’s staff are deployed at the residences of ministers, public representatives, and senior officials. The municipal body has a total workforce of 17,700 employees, including 13,000 daily wagers, 3,500 permanent employees, and 1,200 regular staff. Out of a total of 8,000 sanitation workers, nearly 50% are deployed at the bungalows of ministers, bureaucrats, MLAs, and other senior officials of various departments.

BMC teams deployed at these bungalows comprise at least two gardeners, two sanitation workers and 2-3 helpers. At high-profile ministers’ bungalows, the number of civic staff goes up to 15. Besides, the municipal body's entire focus is on wards where VIPs reside, these include Char Imli, Shivaji Nagar, 74-Bungalows, 45-Bungalows and other areas. With limited staff, BMC is unable to address areas that require special attention, leaving many pockets of the city neglected.

Kishan Suryavanshi Chairman, BMC

“We have the Sarthak app to ascertain the presence and locations of BMC staff. We have checked the deployment of BMC staff at bungalows to some extent. In the future, this will be brought under control. These issues only prevail in Bhopal and not in other districts.”

Devendra Chauhan Addl commissioner BMC (Swachh Bharat Mission)

“We have ensured that BMC staffers work in the field rather than deployed at the bungalows. I regularly monitor their locations through Sarthak app and ensure that they work sincerely to maintain sanitation and cleanliness.”