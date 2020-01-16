Swachh Survekshan: Central teams to verify Bhopal claim for 7-star tag

BHOPAL: The teams of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) are likely to visit state capital on Friday to verify the claims of Bhopal for seven-star rating Garbage Free Cities (GFC) component of Swachh Survekshan 2020. The seven star ratings will be based on the assessment of sanitation in Bhopal.

This Bhopal and Indore municipal corporations are eyeing 7-star garbage free rating to secure 1000 additional marks under the survey. No other city has applied for it this year. Last year too, Bhopal had applied for the seven star ratings but it got only 2-stars and its position in overall ranking dropped to 19.

If Bhopal manages to get the 7-star ratings, it will secure 1000 points in their Swachh Survekshan points-bank. After receiving the double-plus open-defecation free (ODF) certificate,

The central team will be rating city on a 7-star rating system based on multiple cleanliness indicators for solid waste management- including door-to-door collection, source segregation, sweeping, scientific processing of waste, scientific landfilling, bulk generator compliance, plastic waste management, construction and demolition management etc.

The cleanliness survey is to be carried out in over 4000 cities across countries. The sanitation in these cities will be assessed and ranked under the survey and star ratings hold an impotant value in it.

BMC additional commissioner Rajesh Singh Rathod said the teams are likely to visit anytime and we are all prepared for it. The 7-star ratings will help us win 1000 points in the cleanliness survey 2020 and that will help us to improve our overall ranking in the survey, he added.