Swachh Survekshan-2023: Spiritual leaders to raise awareness on sanitation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken help of spiritual leaders to raise awareness about maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at public places. The exercise is aimed to improve its rank in view of Swachh Survekshan-2023. BMC administration convened a meeting with spiritual leaders at ISBT on Tuesday.

Mayor Malti Rai told spiritual leaders that their messages would leave good impression in minds of people. “So, raise awareness in public about sanitation, which will help to improve ranking in Swachh Survekshan-2023. Spiritual leaders should also come forward for de-addiction in society,” she added.

The spiritual leaders of Gufa Mandir and Birla Mandir said that they were making manure from temples waste.

In Swachh Survekshan-2022, Madhya Pradesh came first with more than 100 cities receiving good rank. Indore bagged number 1 position for sixth consecutive time. Bhopal got 6th position. Indore got 7 star rating in Garbage Free City while Bhopal got 5 stars.

