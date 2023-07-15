Swachh Survekshan 2023: BMC Fails To Draw Public Attention On Feedback

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There seems to be lack of awareness and interest among people about online process for giving feedback for Swachh Survekshan 2023. As Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) struggles to make Bhopal India’s cleanest city, it has begun taking feedback from residents on Swachh Survekshan 2023, which will continue till August 15.

According to BMC officials, QR (quick response) code of https//sbmurban.org/feedback doesn’t open properly. App doesn’t open in all mobile handsets. So, people are unable to give feedback.

Additional municipal commissioner MP Singh said, “QR code is government of India QR code. We will look into matter why it is not functioning on people’s mobile phones. As far as awareness is concerned, we are working in this regard.”

Don’t know

Sunil Upadhyaya, president of new colonies welfare association, said, “People do not know about BMC campaign of taking feedback. So, how can they give feedback in reply to questions asked regarding Swachh Survekshan 2023.”

No idea

Anupam Agrawal, general secretary of Vyapari Mahasangh, said, “There is lack of public awareness about BMC campaign. So, how does BMC expect better feedback from people? Online process is too difficult. Main factor is public interest and if people have no idea that they have to give feedback, it will not work.”

Complicated process

RTI activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “BMC has launched campaign for public feedback but those who have to give feedback, do not know about it. Only BMC officials know about process and technique. It will not serve the purpose. Process is too complicated.”

Questions asked for public feedback:

1. Do you know you can search nearest public toilet on

Google?

2. Do you find your neighbourhood area always clean?

3. Do you give segregated waste (wet & dry) to your

waste collector?

4. Whether waste is collected daily from your household?