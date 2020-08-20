Swacch Survekshan 2020: MP bags 10 awards for cleanliness

The state has bagged a total of 10 awards under different categories in the cleanliness survey 2020, the results for which were announced on Thursday. The award was given by the union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a virtual programme. Indore was declared the cleanest city in India for the fourth consecutive term.

In all, 378 cities and towns of MP took part in the survey this year of which 20 cities secured position among top 100 cities in country. All the four major cities including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior have made it to the list of top 25 cleanest cities in the country. Bhopal has also been chosen as the best sustainable state capital in the survey.

In the cleanliness survey results announced on Thursday, Bhopal was ranked at number 7 and is second city only after Indore to make it to the top ten cities in the list with cities having a population over 10 lakh. Six cities of the state having over 1 lakh population are under top 25 cleanest cities. Khargone, Ujjain, Burhanpur and Singrauli were part of the list besides Bhopal and Indore.