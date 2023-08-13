Suspected Food Poisoning: 11 Inmates Of ‘Balika Grah’ Taken Ill, Hospitalized | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven girls of ‘Balika Grah’ shelter home in Nehru Nagar were admitted to JP Hospital after showing symptoms of food poisoning.

The inmates complained of vomiting and abdominal pain on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday and thereafter they were rushed to the hospital. Four of the girls are minors.

The inmates have alleged that two girls who recently got admission at the shelter home had mixed something in water. After 10-15 minutes of consuming water, the girls developed severe stomach pain and were taken ill.

Samples of stomach water, vomit and urine of all 11 adolescent girls have been sent for the test, police said. The water bottle from which the girls consumed water was also taken away for examination. All the samples are being examined in the toxicology lab.

Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “Condition of the girls is improving. They are still in Hospital and their health is improving. Prima facie, food poisoning seems to be the reason.” There are 27 girls in the Balika Grah of which 11 have taken ill.

Nivedita Sharma, a member of state Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said the guard at the facility told them that inmates have alleged that two girls who had recently joined the shelter home had mixed something in the water container.

The two girls were allegedly looking for an opportunity to escape from the facility. They had planned that after consuming water, when the inmates would be taken ill, they (two girls) taking advantage of the situation would flee from the hostel.”

All Girls Out Of Danger

Police Investigation officer (IO) Mithilesh Bharadwaj said, “All girls are out of danger. The cause behind vomit is not known yet. Samples of food and water have been sent for testing.”