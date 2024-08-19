Surprise Night Operation Leads To Arrest Of 164 Fugitives; Police Crack Down On Criminal Activity

Police apprehend 164 fugitive criminals during night-long patrolling drives |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): During a surprise night combing operation aimed at curbing criminal activity, police apprehended 164 fugitives on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The operation, which targeted known hideouts, also resulted in detention of nine individuals wanted in various cases.

The police, acting on recommendations, had previously secured district banishment orders against habitual offenders known to instil fear in the community. During the operation, police searched homes and hideouts of 34 such individuals, finding who were violating their banishment orders. A fresh case is being prepared against these violators.

The night combing operation, executed across all police station areas in the district, involved participation of all Deputy Superintendents of Police, station heads and additional police personnel. The operation, planned and guided by eight gazetted officers, saw the involvement of 256 police officers. Among those apprehended were 41offenders facing permanent warrants, 123 arrest warrants and others wanted for different offences.

The operation was conducted under the direction of newly appointed Superintendent of Police Samir Saurabh, with additional guidance provided by Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Arvind Thakur. As police patrolled streets and neighbourhoods, they issued stern warnings to known troublemakers, cautioning them that any involvement in criminal activities would result in severe consequences. The sudden night combing operation has sent shockwaves through the criminal underworld, causing a significant stir among those with criminal intent.