Surjewala, Nath Brainstorm On Poll Campaign Strategy | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC General secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala and other senior party leaders held a brainstorming meeting to chalk out party poll campaign strategy at the residence of PCC chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday.

A few of the members of the election screening committee and election panel, who returned to Delhi on Tuesday, flew back to Bhopal on Wednesday to attend the meeting here.

The Congress leaders discussed preparations for the ensuing elections. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, LoP Dr Govind Singh, Arun Yadav and other leaders of the state gave their suggestions.

They held discussion on holding a road show of the party’s top leaders in the constituencies where they were accepted most. They wanted top leaders to visit divisional headquarters for campaigning .

The main focus will be political rallies of Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. They also stressed on arranging visits of tribal and Dalit leaders for the election campaign.

