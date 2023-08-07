Supreme Court Stay Temporary Relief For Rahul Gandhi: Tejasvi Surya | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Tejasvi_Surya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya said Rahul Gandhi received temporary relief from Supreme Court in Modi surname defamation case.

The apex court stay is not the final judgment and when final verdict will come, he will get convicted as case has merit, said Tejasvi while interacting with media here on Monday.

Shedding light on BJYM’s contribution, he said Morcha would spread awareness about state government’s welfare programmes and achievements to masses.

The programme will be organised to draw youths to organisation and party ideology. Membership campaign will be held from August 10 to 30 under which camps will be organised in colleges, coaching institutes, public and religious places, villages. Tiranga Bike Yatra will be taken out from August 13 to 15.

National Flag will be distributed to youths. At panchayat level, march will be taken out to apprise youths about achievements of the government. Moreover, young achievers’ convention will be held wherein Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will felicitate 500 Young Achievers in Bhopal.

Along with this, aspirations of youths will be amassed and they will find place in party’s manifesto. Yuva Town Hall will be organised in every division.

At these conventions, young influential leaders will inform youths about achievements of centre and state. He added that once youths from Bhopal went to Bengaluru for higher education.

“Now, situation has reversed with opening of many good educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh such as AIIMS, IIT, IIM,” Tejasvi added.

