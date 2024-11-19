 Supreme Court Rejects Petitions Over 27% OBC Reservation, Stating 'It Is High Court To Decide The Reservation Issues'
Two petitions were filed by Pragya Sharma and Mona Mishra of Sagar, Manu Sirotia of Chhatarpur, Piyush Pathak of Shajapur, Sonam Chaturvedi of Singrauli, Swati Mishra of Dewas and others.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court of India | (File Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court, has rejected the petitions filed for the relief by transferring the case from High Court regarding filling 100 per cent posts in any recruitment, stating it is upto High Court to decided OBC reservation issue provided there is no stay. Two petitions were filed by Pragya Sharma and Mona Mishra of Sagar, Manu Sirotia of Chhatarpur, Piyush Pathak of Shajapur, Sonam Chaturvedi of Singrauli, Swati Mishra of Dewas and others.

MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) holds 13 per cent seats in Unreserved and OBC categories each from 2019 to 2023, after notification of General Administration Department (GAD) on September 29,2022, recruitments examinations.

