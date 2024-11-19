Supreme Court Rejects Petitions Over 27% OBC Reservation, Stating 'It Is High Court To Decide The Reservation Issues'

The Supreme Court of India | (File Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court, has rejected the petitions filed for the relief by transferring the case from High Court regarding filling 100 per cent posts in any recruitment, stating it is upto High Court to decided OBC reservation issue provided there is no stay. Two petitions were filed by Pragya Sharma and Mona Mishra of Sagar, Manu Sirotia of Chhatarpur, Piyush Pathak of Shajapur, Sonam Chaturvedi of Singrauli, Swati Mishra of Dewas and others.

MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) holds 13 per cent seats in Unreserved and OBC categories each from 2019 to 2023, after notification of General Administration Department (GAD) on September 29,2022, recruitments examinations.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur, special Government pleader for OBC reservation, said, “Main cases of OBC and EWS reservations have been transferred to SC but their cases status in HC website portal shows as disposed off cases. Under such circumstance, hold-seats should be made “un-hold” and recruitment should be made.

Petitioners wanted relief in Supreme Court by transferring the cases as no proceeding in High Court is being carried on for disposal of such cases.”