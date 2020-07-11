Sunday Lockdown in Bhopal: Stay indoors or face government wrath

BHOPAL: The city will remain under lockdown on Sunday. All the markets will remain shut except shops selling milk, medicines, grocery and other essential commodities. Malls, restaurants, Van Vihar National Park and private institutes will remain closed.
Ever since the three-month lockdown has been eased, there has been no let up in positives COVID-19 cases. This is despite the fact there is ban on public movement at dams, picnic spots and the two-day weekly off (Saturday and Sunday) formula for markets is still in place. However, people continue to visit picnic spots and dams on Sundays.
SDM Rajesh Gupa said, “In 10-number Market, 11 no- bus stop, 12-no bus stop, roko toko abhiyan, was launched by administration to raise awareness with slogan, Do Gaj Ki Duri, Masks Hai Jaruri and Garam Pani Hai, Jindagi Bhar Jina Hai”. Fines worth Rs 10,000 were slapped against violators of social distancing. Action was taken against 96 people during public campaign, according to Gupta.
However, people appeared skeptical and wanted to know whether this lockdown will continue further as fresh coronavirus cases continue to surface. Bhopal collector Avinash Lawania said no will be allowed to move out without valid reason on Sunday. He also warned that action will be taken against those who spread rumours regarding lockdown, curfew in social media.
Movement restricted in border areas
With a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in last few days, the state government has decided to impose a strict lockdown in MP on Sundays and has restricted movement in districts bordering Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Barwani and Morena are among the border districts that have reported a large number of cases. Besides, state government has reiterated that action will be taken against owners of shopping malls and offices that are not keeping sanitisers and not enforcing social distancing.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)