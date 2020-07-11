Sunday Lockdown in Bhopal: Stay indoors or face government wrath

BHOPAL: The city will remain under lockdown on Sunday. All the markets will remain shut except shops selling milk, medicines, grocery and other essential commodities. Malls, restaurants, Van Vihar National Park and private institutes will remain closed.

Ever since the three-month lockdown has been eased, there has been no let up in positives COVID-19 cases. This is despite the fact there is ban on public movement at dams, picnic spots and the two-day weekly off (Saturday and Sunday) formula for markets is still in place. However, people continue to visit picnic spots and dams on Sundays.

SDM Rajesh Gupa said, “In 10-number Market, 11 no- bus stop, 12-no bus stop, roko toko abhiyan, was launched by administration to raise awareness with slogan, Do Gaj Ki Duri, Masks Hai Jaruri and Garam Pani Hai, Jindagi Bhar Jina Hai”. Fines worth Rs 10,000 were slapped against violators of social distancing. Action was taken against 96 people during public campaign, according to Gupta.