 Suggestions Received By Officers And Employees Will Be Implemented: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSuggestions Received By Officers And Employees Will Be Implemented: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Suggestions Received By Officers And Employees Will Be Implemented: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister called on by three delegations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Suggestions Received By Officers And Employees Will Be Implemented: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government has sensitively taken important steps for the welfare of officers and employees of various cadres.

Along with the regular employees, the interests of the staff engaged in other types of services have been taken care of. New suggestions received will also be implemented to benefit government servants.

In this sequence, if necessary, a committee will be formed for grade pay and other suggestions.

Read Also
Bhopal: Eyes On Sky, Thousands Watch Dazzling Full Dress Rehearsal For IAF Air Show
article-image

Chief Minister Chouhan was discussing with various representatives of officers and employees who came to meet him today. Officials of Madhya Pradesh Administrative Service Association, Madhya Pradesh Revenue Officers Association and Mantralaya Karmachari Sangh met Chief Minister Chouhan today at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The officials included in this delegation led by Rajesh Gupta, Rajendra Jain and Subhash Verma also expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Chouhan for the employee welfare decisions taken so far.

Read Also
MP Horror: Datia Youth Stripped, Beaten With Belts & Forced To Bark Like Dog; Disturbing Video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM To Perform Bhoomi-Pujan For Ahilya Lok Of Maheshwar On Sept 29; And Bhaadwa Mata Lok Of...

MP: CM To Perform Bhoomi-Pujan For Ahilya Lok Of Maheshwar On Sept 29; And Bhaadwa Mata Lok Of...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Throws Light On Sense, Perspective Of History For New Generation

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Throws Light On Sense, Perspective Of History For New Generation

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Has Not Affected Us Very Badly: Air Marshal Vibhas Pande

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Has Not Affected Us Very Badly: Air Marshal Vibhas Pande

MP: 'Show Sensitivity,' Urges NCPCR To Leaders Not To Crowd Hospital Where Ujjain Minor Rape...

MP: 'Show Sensitivity,' Urges NCPCR To Leaders Not To Crowd Hospital Where Ujjain Minor Rape...

Madhya Pradesh: Four Persons Arrested In Seoni With Tiger Canines, Bones

Madhya Pradesh: Four Persons Arrested In Seoni With Tiger Canines, Bones