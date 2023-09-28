Suggestions Received By Officers And Employees Will Be Implemented: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Suggestions Received By Officers And Employees Will Be Implemented: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government has sensitively taken important steps for the welfare of officers and employees of various cadres.

Along with the regular employees, the interests of the staff engaged in other types of services have been taken care of. New suggestions received will also be implemented to benefit government servants.

In this sequence, if necessary, a committee will be formed for grade pay and other suggestions.

Chief Minister Chouhan was discussing with various representatives of officers and employees who came to meet him today. Officials of Madhya Pradesh Administrative Service Association, Madhya Pradesh Revenue Officers Association and Mantralaya Karmachari Sangh met Chief Minister Chouhan today at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The officials included in this delegation led by Rajesh Gupta, Rajendra Jain and Subhash Verma also expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Chouhan for the employee welfare decisions taken so far.

