Sudden curfew extension in Bhopal: Uncontrolled last-minute panic buying at city markets

BHOPAL: A last-minute rush swelled the crowds in an uncontrolled way all of a sudden for panic buying in the last two hours at the markets in the state capital after collector Avinash Lavania, on Monday evening, ordered extension of the curfew till April 19.
Curfew has been imposed from 9.00 o’clock on Monday night. Earlier, the two-day lockdown ended on Monday in the except Kolar-Shahpura areas, where there is already a nine-day lockdown in force till April 19.
People immediately rushed to the markets for to buy essential and festival items for Navratri and Ramzan starting during this curfew period. People got only two hours to stock up on their grocery essential and festival items for Navratri and the holy month of Ramzan.
‘Only two hours’ time’
"Throughout the day, the markets wore a normal look after the two-day lockdown. But, when collector Avinash Lavania ordered curfew till April 19, there was a heavy rush of people in the markets. The order came on Monday evening and the curfew is effective from 9.00 pm. So, the people got only two hours for stocking up on essemtials. It is the time of the Navratri festival and Ramzan, so, people immediately rushed to the markets to do their purchasing. All the markets, such as Jumerati, Hanumanganj, Chowk Bazaar and other markets of the Old City, witnessed a heavy rush for purchasing in just two hours," Anupam Agrawal, general secretary, Thok Vypar Mandal, said.
‘Rush swelled 25%’
"All of a sudden, the rush swelled up to 25 per cent in the market for purchasing of essentials during these two hours before curfew starts at 9.00 pm. Throughout the day, it was calm and orderly and quiet in the market, but, immediately after the collector released the order regarding the curfew, the rush swelled in an uncontrolled way," remarked Ajay Dewnani, general secretary, New Market Businessmen’s Association.
