Sudden curfew extension in Bhopal: Uncontrolled last-minute panic buying at city markets

BHOPAL: A last-minute rush swelled the crowds in an uncontrolled way all of a sudden for panic buying in the last two hours at the markets in the state capital after collector Avinash Lavania, on Monday evening, ordered extension of the curfew till April 19.

Curfew has been imposed from 9.00 o’clock on Monday night. Earlier, the two-day lockdown ended on Monday in the except Kolar-Shahpura areas, where there is already a nine-day lockdown in force till April 19.

People immediately rushed to the markets for to buy essential and festival items for Navratri and Ramzan starting during this curfew period. People got only two hours to stock up on their grocery essential and festival items for Navratri and the holy month of Ramzan.