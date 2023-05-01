Study of effective schemes of other states: CM

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked Madhya Pradesh NITI Ayog to study schemes of other states, which brought positive changes in lives of common people. After study, deliberations will be held on possibility of their implementation in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister was addressing the fourth meeting of Madhya Pradesh NITI Ayog at Mantralaya on Monday. He said that a centre should be established to study the effect of schemes and programmes implemented in the state. Subject experts from universities and development centres should be engaged for the purpose. A roadmap should be prepared for skill development.

He added that large number of people of state depends on fisheries. Hence, centre of excellence should be developed on PPP mode to promote fisheries.

The best practices of other states should be identified and implemented according to requirement of Madhya Pradesh.

