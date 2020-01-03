Students’ Union elections in MP from next academic session: Minister Jitu Patwari

BHOPAL: Students’ union elections in colleges and universities will be held from the next academic session. Higher education minister Jitu Patwari announced this during media interaction on Friday.

Higher education minister also announced that 500 assistant professors will be recruited every year. Despite recruitment through the PSC selected assistant professors, this year also 500 recruitments will be made. Moreover, 300 principals will also be posted through direct recruitment this year.

Declaring vision programme for the year 2020, higher education minister Jitu Patwari said that Knowledge Corporation would be set up that would facilitate online learning programmes.

Overall 200 colleges will be modified with Rs 2,000 crores across the state. College of excellence will also be developed at every division level.

Buildings of 67 colleges will be renovated. A state-of-art teachers training institute will be opened to update teachers on latest means of pedagogy.

A common career portal will be formed for facilitation of students and to help them in getting employment. This platform will be available for both job seekers and job givers.

Playgrounds are also developed properly, boundary walls have been built to stop encroachment of govt property and helpline centres for students have been setup. All colleges will be connected with Integrated College Management System.

Provisions have been made for appointment of Lokpal to resolve issues related to students, teachers and campuses, said that higher education minister.