Students, carry parents’ consent letter as you head for school

BHOPAL: Students of classes 10 and 12 planning to go to school from December 18 should not forget to carry along the consent letter from their parents. Even as private and government schools open this Friday, hostels and residential schools will remain closed.
“All our schools will remain open for students of class 10 and 12. Mask is mandatory but the students should also bring consent letter of their parents,” said Father Maria Stephen, spokesperson of Catholic Schools of Bhopal Archdiocese.
“It is understood that if a student is coming to school, his parents have allowed him/her. But as government has made it mandatory we will also require a consent letter signed by the parents,’ he added.
The Association of Private Unaided Schools has cancelled its proposed protest and will open the schools from December 18- as announced by the state government. ‘We have made all the arrangements to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) related to Covid-19 pandemic,’ said vice president of association Viniraj Modi.
Seating arrangements have been made considering social distancing norms. Appropriate arrangements have been made for sanitization of school building specially those areas that will be frequented by students like classrooms, stairs, doors and doorknobs etc.
Schools have been opened only to hold classes and no group activities like prayer assembly, sports, swimming pool etc will be allowed.
‘Teaching and non-teaching staff has been asked to remain present in full capacity in all government schools. All government hostels and residential schools will remain close,’ said Pramod Singh, deputy secretary, school education department. Residential schools will be allowed only to operate and hold day-classes while residential facility will remain closed, he added.
On bus service
Private schools can provide bus service to the students if they follow the covid-19 guidelines. Buses should be sanitized with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution and students should be asked to maintain distance while sitting in the bus.
