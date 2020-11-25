Students at MP School of Drama learn art of filming fight sequences, acting theory and more

Parvez Khan from Mumbai is teaching students of the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) about how the fighting scenes are shot in Bollywood. He also explained the camera angles used for filming such scenes and how to ensure that the actors don’t sustain injuries.

It is part of classes of the previous batch (2019-20) of the school which began from November 20. Four-month of classes for the batch could not be held due to COVID-19. Khan has also taught the students about Taekwondo, a Korean martial art form.

Besides, Vandna Vashith from National School of Drama, New Delhi, has taught about acting theory. Students are also working on the props of different genres of plays of like ‘Mṛcchakatika,’ by Sudrak, ‘Caligula’ by Albert Camus, ‘Yahudi ki Ladki, ’ by Agha Hashar Kashmiri and ‘Karnabharam,’ under the guidance of Deepak Soni.