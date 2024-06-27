Struggle During Emergency To Be Part Of School Syllabus: Madhya Pardesh CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the struggle people went through during the 1975 Emergency period will be incorporated into the school syllabus so that future generations understand the difficulties faced during that time. Yadav was addressing the state-level convention of Loktantra Senani held at the CM House on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also made a series of announcements for the Senanis who were jailed for raising their voices against the proclamation of Emergency by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. Loktantra Senanis will receive three-day lodging facilities at circuit houses and rest houses, with a 50 % concession in the rent. Those who have not received the bronze citation will get the same.

The Senanis will also get toll-free passes, and district collectors will ensure that payment towards their hospital treatment under the Ayushman Scheme is made within three months. In case of serious illness, they will get air ambulance facilities to receive advanced medical care in other cities, the CM said.

Moreover, they will also get a 25 per cent concession in the fare of air taxis launched by the government to connect various tourist destinations. Yadav said that the last rites of Loktantra Senanis will be performed with national honours and the amount for this will be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

He added that Loktantra Senanis played an important role in restoring democracy. He also noted that the causes for which Loktantra Senanis fought during the Emergency period are being realized by the Modi government, such as scrapping Article 370, declaring triple talaq unconstitutional, and promoting good governance.