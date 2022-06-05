Stone pelting between two tribal groups injured police officials too

representational image | (PTI Photo)

FP News Services

Khargone

Three police personnel were injured after two tribal parties from the bride and groom engaged in the stone-pelting incident in Khargone district.

Incident reported on Saturday late evening at roadside dhabba falls which under Bistan police station limits. According to information, both sides had a dispute after 15 days of the marriage at the Bistan police station area of Khargone. On getting information, the police also reached the spot.

There, officials tried to solve the conflict but in return, both sides together started pelting stones on the cops. During the attack, three police personnel got injured. The two injured jawans are being treated at the district hospital and one at private hospital. Wounded officials Bharat (34) and Rahul (28) are posted at Bistan police station.

According to the information, village Mandav Keda's bride and Vasali's groom tied the knot, 15 days ago. After 15 days, the girl refused to stay at her in-law's place due to unknown reasons.

On the other hand, in-laws want to keep the bride at their home, but at the same time, the maternal side was also trying to take their daughter back to their home.

On Saturday evening, a meeting of both the parties was held at a Dhaba to settle the problem. At the time of the dispute, under the tribal customs, more than Rs 1.4 lakh amount given from the groom's side was said to be given to the bride's side, but the groom's side was not ready for this.

As the matter heated up, stone-pelting took place between them.

At the same time, the police have started a search operation to find the attackers. So far, none of the accused has been arrested.