Stir against mixopathy intensifies in Madhya Pradesh: Indian Medical Association to launch mass petition drive from February 15 to March 31

BHOPAL: Intensifying the movement against mixopathy, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Sunday, announced a mass petition movement from February 15-March 31 against a Central Council of Indian Medicine notification that authorises post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to perform general surgical procedures.

The doctors’ body also said that this notification would lead to “mixopathy” and demanded its immediate withdrawal. The notification authorises post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform surgical procedures, such as excisions of benign tumours, amputation of gangrene and nasal and cataract surgeries.

The IMA also announced a non-cooperation movement “henceforth, in which modern surgeons and anaesthesiologists shall not cooperate with AYUSH persons training and performing surgery”, it said. The doctors’ body has been opposing the notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine, a statutory body under the ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy).

Pan-India relay hunger-strike

The IMA’s Bhopal Chapter president, Dr Ravi Verma, said, “The IMA had held a pan-India relay hunger-strike from February 1-February 14 on the issue. The “impractical, unscientific and unethical notification” should be immediately withdrawn. Besides the petition movement, it’ll also spread awareness among the people on the notification.”

‘We’ll educate people’

"We’ll hold a meeting to finalise strategy on how to execute the mass petition movement. We’ll submit a petition on the link to the IMA central body. IMA members, all specialty organisations, all modern medicine students and all women doctors across the country will educate people about this retrograde and unscientific mixing of different systems of healthcare. All modern medicine hospitals will promote the importance of scientific and ethical surgical expertise," said Dr Ravi Verma, president, IMA’s Bhopal Chapter.