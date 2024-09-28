 State Wildlife Board Meeting: CM pulls Up Senior Officers Over Unsatisfactory Reply On Ratapani
Not getting any satisfactory reply from officials over the matter, the CM said, “I am not fond of hearing such kinds of things.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav got miffed with the replies of the forest officers over Ratapani Sanctuary. The chief minister was chairing the meeting of the State Wildlife Board here on Friday. No sooner did the meeting start, Yadav enquired about the updates on various issues taken up at the last meetings related to Ratapani Sanctuary.  

Not getting any satisfactory reply from officials over the matter, the CM said, “I am not fond of hearing such kinds of things.” CM almost rebuked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife VN Ambade. The forest officials sought fifteen days' time to address the issues pertaining to the sanctuary. Notably, the government is taking steps to turn the Sanctuary as a tiger reserve which needs displacement of several villages. 

Meanwhile, a proposal to turn Madhav National Park of Shivpuri into a tiger reserve was also discussed in the meeting. CM told the officials to prepare a 10-year wildlife action plan and chalk out measures to increase tourism. Yadav said that Chambal sanctuary where as rare Dolphin and Gharial are found and some other places having distinctive animals should be promoted for tourism. 

In the meeting Narayan Vyas said that archaeological treasure spread in jungles shall be listed. CM once again expressed concern over the disappearance of cobra from jungles. As the CM enquired about the number of elephants in the state, a few forest department officials put the figure at around 300.

However, some members expressed reservation, claiming that  the figure quoted was wrong. CM asked why the state does not have Rhino and said that efforts shall be made to get them. He stressed that every district should have animal rescue centers. CM emphasized that the jungle should be developed seeing the rise in numbers of tigers. The Great Wall present in Raisen district also became the focal point of discussion in the meeting.

One member brought to attention that a 20 km stretch of river in Sidhi is declared as Gharial sanctuary but illegal sand mining is taking place in the prohibited area. The members pointed out that this issue should be looked into to check illegal mining and contain the revenue loss to the state. 

