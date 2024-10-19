 State To Build Model Labour Centres & Expand Welfare Benefits, Announces Minister Prahlad Singh Patel
E-vehicle to be provided to labourers; now grant assistance and last rites schemes to cover labourers’ immediate family also

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Labour Welfare Board will construct model labour centres in Ujjain, Pithampur, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Satna, said panchayat and labour minister Prahlad Singh Patel here on Friday. A decision has also been taken to provide electric vehicles to eligible Divyang labourers.

In the current year electric vehicles will be provided to 50 labourers, said the minister. The minister said that Shramodaya Adarsh ITI at Mugalia Chaap of Bhopal is unique as it offers three courses - Civil Engineering Assistance, Technician Mechatronics and Advance CNC Machining Technician- which are not available in other ITIs.  

Under the last rites assistance scheme, only labourers were covered and now the decision has been taken to include wives of labourers , children and parents as well, said Patel. Besides, the benefit of the Grant Assistance Scheme which was only for labourers so far has now been expanded by including labour’s family comprising wife, children and parents, the minister said.

It is almost after eleven years that a decision has been taken to increase the contribution rate of the board. A decision has been taken to increase the planner’s contribution from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 per six months. The board is receiving 95 % contribution through online. A sanction for 1400 gram panchayat buildings for panchayats devoid of panchayat bhawan has been given. 

