State shivers with sharp drop in day temp after rain: 3 degree difference in night, day temperature in Bhopal

DEVENDRA.DUBE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh shivered following a sharp drop in day temperature on Tuesday due to rain.

In last 24 hours, Vidisha, Sagar, Navibag, Multai recorded 2cm of rain while Betul, Begumganj, Shyampur, Amla, Bhopal, Pathari, Godadongri recorded 1 cm of rainfall.

According to meteorological department, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur over isolated places in Betul, Khandwa, Harda and South Chhindwara in next 24 hours. Light rain may occur in Sehore, Bhopal and Raisen districts in evening.

On Tuesday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 18.9 degrees Celsius after drop of 8.8 degrees while it recorded a night temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 1 degree. There was hardly a difference of three degrees in night and day temperature in state capital.

On Tuesday, Indore recorded maximum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius after drop of 3.2 degrees while it recorded a night temperature 19.4 degrees Celsius.

Ujjain recorded drop of 9.5 degrees Celsius in day temperature and settled at 22 degrees Celsius. Sagar recorded drop of 5.7 degrees in day temperature and settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius. Ratlam recorded drop of 4.3 degrees in day temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, rain is likely to occur in Hoshangabad and Indore divisions and Raisen, Bhopal, Sehore, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat district in next 24 hours.