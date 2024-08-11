State Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' To Re-Enroll 23 Lakh Dropout Students, Targets 100% Enrollment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To combat the dropout rate in government schools across the state, the state education department has recently issued a directive to the officials concerned to ensure that the target of 100 per cent enrollment of dropout children is achieved.

As part of the initiative, teachers will be tasked with identifying and re-enrolling children, who have dropped out of school. A total of 23 lakh students have dropped out from classes 1 to 12 in the academic session 2024-2025. In view of this, the department has developed a blueprint under the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’.

This initiative includes mapping out-of-school children and taking targeted actions to increase the enrollment. Special attention will be given to students who dropped out due to logistical challenges, such as living in remote areas or far from the nearest school. These students will be prioritised for admission into government hostels, ensuring they receive the support they need to continue their education.

An official from the department said that teachers will soon be officially assigned the responsibility of tracking and re-enrolling these students and the order regarding this will be released shortly.

1.3 Cr students enrolled in 23-24

For the academic year 2023–24, 1,37,84,369 students were registered in both private and government schools across the state. The new academic session for 2024–25 began on April 1, and as of June 16, only 1,14,10,911 students have registered, indicating a decrease of 23,73,458 students. This means nearly 23.73 lakh students have not enrolled.