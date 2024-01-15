State Had 1.82 Lakh Notified TB Patients In 2023: NHM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There were 1.82 lakh notified TB patients in the state in 2023, according to National Health Mission (NHM). About 95,000 of them are undergoing treatment. About 956 notified TB patients came to notice during ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched by the Centre. In Bhopal, 11,376 people were subjected to TB screening and 1,253 of them were found suffering from the disease in Bhopal district.

In 2022, there were 2014 TB cases per 1 lakh population in Madhya Pradesh, which was at the 4th position. Delhi was on top with 250 cases per 1 lakh population.

Junior Doctors’ Association general secretary Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “People showing symptoms of TB like cough, fever, weight loss are coming to notice. Symptomatic patients are on rise.” National Health Mission senior official Darpan Chaube said, “ 956 notified TB patients were found during ongoing Sankalp Yatra. Around 95,000 are undergoing treatment.” Of all communicable diseases, tuberculosis is the most serious public health concern. The TB prevention and control strategies include early diagnosis and effective and complete treatment of TB.