State Govt Destroyed Future Of Children: Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Launching an attack on the state government, PCC chief Kamal Nath alleged that the ruling BJP has destroyed the future of the children in the state. There is no limit to corruption in Madhya Pradesh, scams like Patwari recruitment, nursing scam are surfacing in the state, alleged Nath, while addressing the felicitation programme of meritorious students organised in the state capital on Sunday. Nath on the day attended programmes organised by various communities to press their demands. At a felicitation programme organised by ‘Pichda Dalit Kisan Mahasangh’, Nath said the ruling BJP government in the state is a “guest for two months”. He claimed that more than 1 crore youths are unemployed in the state .

Addressing the gathering at 'Mahasammelan of Rajak Samaj', Nath accused the state government for making numerous announcements and forgetting them later. "There is no limit to corruption in Madhya Pradesh. A system has become a system of corruption. Every person in the state is either a witness to corruption or a victim of corruption. Give money, get work. This has become their slogan," said the former CM.

"People of the Rajak community are the protectors of society. They are the protectors of the future and culture. You are the protector of our Constitution. It is your responsibility. It is the responsibility of the state," he added.

While addressing the Chaurasia community meet at BHEL Dussehra Maidan, Nath said, “Today’s youth did not want to be the part of old customs, they need new avenue, new work and Congress is the party which understands the needs of today’s youth”. He asked that their community can bring change in the society, because they are well connected with the society.