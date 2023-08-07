State Government Mulling Opening 5 Bars At Railway Station: Congress MLA | Representative Image

Bhoapl (Madhya Pradesh): State government is planning to open five bars at Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, alleged Congress MLA here on Monday.

“The Madhya Pradesh government will be the first government, which is planning to provide bar licence to five traders who will open bars at the shopping complex of Rani Kamlapati railway station,” claimed Kalapipal legislator Kunal Choudhary while addressing media persons here.

Accusing the ruling BJP of promoting liquor sale in the state, the Congress legislator said that Madhya Pradesh has been turned into a liquor state even though Ahatas have been closed but the people are boozing openly.

