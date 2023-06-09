State Food Safety Index 2023: MP ranks 4th among 20 major states

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is at the fourth rank among the 20 major states of India in the Food Safety Index (SFSI). Last year, the state was at the fifth position.

The State Food Safety Index (SFSI) for the fiscal year 2022-23 was unveiled by the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday to mark the World Food Safety Day.

In the last fiscal year (2021-22), Madhya Pradesh, with a gross score of 58.5 was at fifth rank after Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal. This year, it has risen to the fourth spot with a total score of 56. Only three states Kerala (63), Punjab (57.5) and Tamil Nadu (56.5) have scored higher than Madhya Pradesh. In fact, Madhya Pradesh has been consistently improving its ranking in the index. In 2020-21, it was at the seventh spot and before that, in 2019-20 at the tenth.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been ranking 20 major states, eight smaller states and eight Union Territories annually for the past five years. The ranking is based on five parameters including Human Resources and Institutional Data, Compliance, Food Testing Infrastructure, Training and Capacity Building and Consumer Empowerment.

Madhya Pradesh’s score, however, has fallen on four of the five parameters compared to last year. In the financial year 2021-22, it has scored 11 on the parameter Human Resources and Institutional Data whereas this year it has scored 8.5. Similarly, on the parameter of Compliance the score fell from 13 to 11, on Food Testing Infrastructure from 10.5 to 8 and on training and capacity building from 8 to 7.5. On the parameter of Consumer Empowerment the score of the state is the same (16) for both the years.

Besides, winners of the Eat Right Challenge for Districts - Phase II were announced. These districts showcased outstanding efforts in implementing plans to improve the food environment and raise awareness about food safety. Remarkably, most of the districts with exceptional results were located in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

MP score fall on four of the five parameters

Parameter 2021-22 22-23

Human Resources and Institutional Data 11 8.5

Compliance 13 11

Food Testing Infrastructure 10.5 8

Training and capacity building 8 7.5

Consumer Empowerment 16 16

Read Also MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Meets Farmers' Unions In Bhopal