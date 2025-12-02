 State Assembly Day-2 Round Up: Congress MLAs Stage Dharna Inside Well, Withdrawal Of Cases Against Rallyists Sought & More
As soon as the state assembly started on Tuesday, Congress MLAs Omkar Singh Markam and Phundelal Singh Marco staged a dharna inside the well over migration of labours from Dindori district. They said that around 50,000 labourers had migrated as there was lack of employment due to prohibition of Rozgar Guarantee work.

Tuesday, December 02, 2025
Withdrawal of cases against rallyists sought

BJP MLA Neena Vikram Verma demanded that the cases registered by the previous Congress government against BJP workers and common people who participated in a rally taken out in support of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in Dhar district in January 2020 should be withdrawn. She got support from parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel said that as challan had not been presented in the case, hence withdrawal process could not be initiated. However, he assured that in the next three months, the process would be undertaken.

‘Festivals can’t be celebrated in Khandwa sans police protection’

Parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Khandwa district was one of the most sensitive. No festival could be celebrated there without police protection. He was speaking in support of MLA Kanchan Mukesh Tanve who demanded that a battalion should be established in Khandwa. She said that festivals could not be celebrated without the assistance of police administration.

