e-Paper Get App

‘SSP’ not a designation meant for field officers, PHQ cautions senior cops

‘Only Radio SP is designated as SSP’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

OUR STAFF REPORTER

RAJESH THAKUR

Police headquarters in Bhopal has warned the superintendents of police (SP) and commandants against the designation ‘senior superintendent of police’ (SSP). The degisnaion SSP is not encaderd in the MP police, said the officials here on Saturday.

Recently few of the SPs have started writing their designation as ‘SSP’ before their official posts.

Although no such designation are meant for the field officers.

The PHQ has written a letter on Friday to all the SPs and the commandants to stop using the designation ‘SSP’ before their posts.

It has mentioned that in the MP police cadre only one post of radio SP is designated as SSP and none other.

The state government has not declared or notified the post SSP for the SPs or to the commandants.

It is directed to not use the designation SSP while corresponding, said the missive addressed to senior cops.

**eom**

Read Also
Bhopal: Police foil man’s bid to sell neighbour’s daughter to repay loan
article-image
HomeBhopal‘SSP’ not a designation meant for field officers, PHQ cautions senior cops

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Senior citizen held for extorting over Rs 3 lakh from builder

Thane: Senior citizen held for extorting over Rs 3 lakh from builder

Ranchi: Five, including one Police Constable sustain bullet injuries amid violent protests, admitted...

Ranchi: Five, including one Police Constable sustain bullet injuries amid violent protests, admitted...

Pak behind the violent protests happened in many cities on Friday, Union min Prahlad Patel

Pak behind the violent protests happened in many cities on Friday, Union min Prahlad Patel

National Herald case: Congress to hold press conferences across country tomorrow

National Herald case: Congress to hold press conferences across country tomorrow

Kashmir-based YouTuber deletes video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma, apologies

Kashmir-based YouTuber deletes video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma, apologies