‘SSP’ not a designation meant for field officers, PHQ cautions senior cops

OUR STAFF REPORTER

RAJESH THAKUR

Police headquarters in Bhopal has warned the superintendents of police (SP) and commandants against the designation ‘senior superintendent of police’ (SSP). The degisnaion SSP is not encaderd in the MP police, said the officials here on Saturday.

Recently few of the SPs have started writing their designation as ‘SSP’ before their official posts.

Although no such designation are meant for the field officers.

The PHQ has written a letter on Friday to all the SPs and the commandants to stop using the designation ‘SSP’ before their posts.

It has mentioned that in the MP police cadre only one post of radio SP is designated as SSP and none other.

The state government has not declared or notified the post SSP for the SPs or to the commandants.

It is directed to not use the designation SSP while corresponding, said the missive addressed to senior cops.

