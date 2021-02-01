Sports medal winners to get direct appointment in Madhya Pradesh police

BHOPAL: Medal winners of national and international sports event are going to get direct appointment in the Madhya Pradesh police. Home minister Narottam Mishra made the announcement on Monday.

Every year, recruitment against 60 posts will be made under the scheme; 10 posts are reserved for sub-inspectors and 50 for constables.

The minister said that those sportsperson who won medals in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games would get appointment as sub-inspectors. Those who had won medals in national-level events will be given appointment as constables. He added that no entrance test or physical test would be held for them. But the person should have the minimum qualification for the post. Specially abled persons will also have the same facility for appointment.