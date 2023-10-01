Sports Development Corpn Will Be Set Up In State: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a Sports Development Corporation will be established in the state. It will garner financial resources from the State government,

Government of India and other sources. Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia will head this corporation. He was addressing the inauguration programme of Khelo MP Youth Games-2023 here at TT Nagar Stadium, on Sunday night.

He further said that no players, who have won medals, will be left out without government job. He added that a policy would be made for the operation and maintenance of stadiums. He said break dance, malkabh and e-sports academies will be established in the state.

The CM added that players from the state are making the state proud by winning medals in international level. He also acknowledged the contribution of Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia in taking the state to a higher level in sports and said once the state was quite backward in the field of sports. He further added that his government had increased sports budget to over Rs 750 crore from of Rs 5 crore. The CM also assured that if needed the budget would be increased to Rs 1000 crore.

Taking a dig at his processor Kamal Nath, he said if there have been some other CM he could have lamented on the paucity of fund for sports but he is ready to spend more on it. Praising the achievement of players and state in sports, he said no one could have thought that MP players excelled in Asian Games. Till now, the State players have bagged 4 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Earlier, Scindia praised the CM for giving her free hand for promotion of sports in the state.

THAKUR CONGRATULATES STATE GOVT

In a video message, Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur congratulated the state government for organizing the Khelo MP Youth Games 2023 in which 24 sports competitions will be held. He praised the journey of MP in achieving dizzy height in sports by saying that now other states are contemplating to follow footsteps of Madhya Pradesh. He said Madhya Pradesh is having Asia’s best shooting academy along with one of the best Rowing Academy of the country.

ASIAN GAMES WINNER PRESENTED CHEQUES

Women cricketer Pooja Vastrakar received a cheque of Rs 1 crore from the CM. A sum of Rs 2.75 crore has been given to shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar. His parents collected the cheque. Shooter Ashi Chouksey’s father collected the cheque of Rs 1.25 crore on her behalf. Neha Thakur received Rs 50 lakh. In women’s trap shooting event Manisha Keer’s parents collected the cheque of Rs 50 lakh.