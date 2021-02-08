Spiralling Covid-19 treatment cost: Madhya Pradesh private hospitals, nursing homes told to display rate card

BHOPAL: Amid reports of spiralling cost of Covid-19 treatment, the state government has directed the private hospitals and nursing homes to display medical rate cards at their receptions.

Director of IEC bureau Basant Kurre on Monday issued directives to all chief medical and health officers to ensure the rate cards were well displayed at every private hospital and nursing home.

There are reports that many private hospitals and nursing homes were overcharging Covid-19 patients. The government has received several complaints that the kin of the patient were informed about the hefty medical expenses at the eleventh hour and not at the time of the admission to the hospital. Many families have taken legal help to deal with the issue.

As per the directive, the CMHOs were provided the rate list of the Covid-19 treatment on January 29. The hospitals have been directed against charging 40 per cent more than the amount fixed by the government for treatment of Covid patients. The High Court had also ordered to display the treatment rate card at the hospitals and directed the government to ensure it. It had also instructed to provide full information to the family members about the medical expenses.