Speed Up Left Wing Extremism Eradication Programme: Home Minister Amit Shah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah conducted meeting with chief ministers and senior political leaders in New Delhi following a review meeting that focused on Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states on Monday. The meeting took place at Vigyan Bhavan and was attended by chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

“We must work towards elimination of Naxalism. By April 2026, through collective strength of people, we should be able to announce that the states and central government, working together, have fully eliminated the menace of Naxalism,” Amit Shah said.

आज विज्ञान भवन, नई दिल्ली में आदरणीय केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित वामपंथी उग्रवाद से प्रभावित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों की समीक्षा बैठक में सहभागिता की।



नक्सलवाद व वामपंथी उग्रवाद के विरुद्ध केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों का समन्वय निश्चित… pic.twitter.com/PejCq8OpPV — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 7, 2024

Once this is achieved, there will be no obstacle in ensuring all-round development and there will be no human rights violations and no violence in the name of ideology, he added.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav shared the achievement of state in containing Naxalism. Yadav said 22 LWE extremists were gunned down in last two years. Three districts are LWE affected in Madhya Pradesh. They are Balagaht, Mandla and Dindori. The police and Hawk Force are destroying Naxal camps and hideout during their actions, Yadav said.

5-Day Training Of Public Relations Officers Begins At MCU: ‘Every Information Is Not News’

Makhanlal Chaturvedi University | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day training programme for Public Relations Officers began at Dronacharya Auditorium in Chanakya Bhawan in Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University on Monday.

Executive Editor of Free Press, Bhopal, Nitendra Sharma said, “News is information but every information is not news. If it is new, then it is information.” The job of a Public Relations Officer is not from 10 am to 5 pm. The officials have to move with the times and use modern technology.”

Editor of Dainik Bhaskar Satish Singh explained the formula of management with various examples. About the newspaper's formula News of the Day (NOD), he said that the most important news is published in it. Additional Director incharge Sanjay Jain said that the budding Public Relations Officers should enhance theoretical knowledge along with practical knowledge in public relations.