Spare Us As Poll Duty Will Affect Banking Service: SLBC

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) has written a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan seeking exemption from election duty for its members, stating that it would disrupt banking services in the state.

Central Bank deputy general manager and SLBC office-bearer Pramod Mishra said most staff members of banks have been assigned duty. This will affect day-to-day bank’s work. “It may also result in total closure of bank branches on day of training and election duty. Disruption of banking services will cause inconvenience to customers,” he added.

The two key SLBC demands are as follows:

1. Bank employees should be given election duty only in cases of contingency. Minimum number of bank employees required should be given election duty. In instances where bank employees are requisitioned, they should made micro observers.

2. It should be ensured that a senior official is not put on duty under a junior official.