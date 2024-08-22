Sons Of A Lesser God: Kin Of Some Martyr Cops Get ₹1 Crore Aid By Madhya Pradesh Govt, Others Just ₹1 Lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government seems to have two different yardsticks for policemen martyred in the line of duty. For reasons best known to the powers-that-be, the families of some martyred cops are awarded Rs one crore as compensation, while others get just Rs one lakh. The process and the basis of the pick and choose is entirely opaque.

Since the year 2020 to 2023, as many as 67 police personnel martyred, but only 15 are selected under the Rs 1 crore scheme.

In 2017, the state government had announced that the families of martyred policemen would get Rs one crore as compensation. However, the decision is being followed only in a few cases and flouted in most.

The names of martyred policemen are announced every year on October 21 in public by the Director General of Police at the Police Commemoration Day Parade in Bhopal. The Governor pays tributes to the martyred officers and jawans at the event.

At the 2023 parade, the DGP said that the number of officers and men from the state police who died in the line of duty was 17. They ranked from inspectors to constables. In 2022, the DGP announced the names and ranks of 16 policemen who died while performing their duty. The number was 15 in 2021 and seven in 2020. In addition, the then DGP announced that in 2020, 12 policemen, including two DSPs, died after contracting Covid-19 while performing their duty.

CM decides

ADG, Welfare -Anil Kumar, The decision on awarding Rs one crore to families of martyred policemen is taken by the chief minister. The families of martyrs covered by Special Pension Scheme, 1965 are entitled to the special compensation.