Sonia Gandhi to announce new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A proposal was passed at the meeting in which AICC president Sonia Gandhi was given responsibility to appoint Madhya Pradesh Congress president. The meeting was held at the MP Congress Committee office on Saturday.

The meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee delegates was held to elect the MPCC president. The meeting was chaired by the newly appointed state incharge JP Agarwal and organisational election incharge RC Khutia.

As soon as the meeting started, the members raised the slogan ñ Jai Jai Kamal Nath. Agarwal intervened and asked them to stop praising leaders and raise slogans in favour of the Congress party.

The MPCC delegate Bhupendra Gupta told Free Press that the Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh moved the proposal to appoint a new MPCC president.

'We are authorising Sonia Gandhi to announce the name. Former MPCC president Arun Yadav supported the proposal, which was accepted by MPCC delegates,' he said. Earlier, it was scheduled to conduct polls to elect the MPCC president, but then it was decided that AICC should announce the name.