Somehow managing the show: Severe ventilator shortage at Madhya Pradesh's district hospitals

BHOPAL: The condition of district hospitals, as far as facilities are concerned, has turned pathetic in Madhya Pradesh. In almost all the district hospitals, the situation is more or less the same. Either ventilators are in short supply, or else trained staff to operate them properly is few and far between. Somehow, they are managing the show by referring serious patients to the state referral hospital in Bhopal.

Last time, the government had taken the initiative to strengthen the infrastructure at district hospitals, but it seems the idea has been brushed under the carpet with the easing of the corona situation in January-February.

Now, the condition is that critical Covid patients are being referred to Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital and AIIMS from the nearby districts. The main problem with the districts is that they have a serious shortage of ventilators and oxygen-supported beds.

In Bhopal, the number of Covid cases has already crossed 528, with the positivity rate touching an alarming 21 per cent. Hamidia Hospital is a multi-specialty tertiary care teaching hospital in Bhopal. Sehore has only 4 ventilators and Raisen has five. Similarly, in other districts, the situation is not good as far ventilator availability is concerned.