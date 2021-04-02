Somehow managing the show: Severe ventilator shortage at Madhya Pradesh's district hospitals

BHOPAL: The condition of district hospitals, as far as facilities are concerned, has turned pathetic in Madhya Pradesh. In almost all the district hospitals, the situation is more or less the same. Either ventilators are in short supply, or else trained staff to operate them properly is few and far between. Somehow, they are managing the show by referring serious patients to the state referral hospital in Bhopal.
Last time, the government had taken the initiative to strengthen the infrastructure at district hospitals, but it seems the idea has been brushed under the carpet with the easing of the corona situation in January-February.
Now, the condition is that critical Covid patients are being referred to Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital and AIIMS from the nearby districts. The main problem with the districts is that they have a serious shortage of ventilators and oxygen-supported beds.
In Bhopal, the number of Covid cases has already crossed 528, with the positivity rate touching an alarming 21 per cent. Hamidia Hospital is a multi-specialty tertiary care teaching hospital in Bhopal. Sehore has only 4 ventilators and Raisen has five. Similarly, in other districts, the situation is not good as far ventilator availability is concerned.
‘No trained hands’
"We have four ventilators, but we don’t have trained hands to operate them. So, these ventilators aren’t being used for Covid patients. However, we have 36 oxygen-supported beds and the same number of beds in isolation wards. But the main problem is that we don’t have trained hands. Hoshangabad has reported 97 active cases and 17 corona cases," says Dr Dinesh Daharwar, Hoshangabad district hospital.
‘Facilities limited’
"We have only five ventilators and 45 oxygen-supported beds. Somehow, we’re managing the show in the district hospital. The number of corona cases is increasing, but the facilities at district hospitals are limited. However, the government has assured us that the facilities will be strengthened. Dhar has 169 active cases and 40 corona cases," remarks Dhar Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Anusuya Gogia.
‘Worst-hit district’
"We have 10 ventilators and 20 beds in the ICU. Overall, 161 beds are available for Covid patients. Betul is reporting an alarming number of corona cases and it’s the worst-affected district. There should be more hands to handle the situation. Betul has 506 active cases and 67 corona cases," comments Betul CMHO Dr GS Chaurasia.
‘Managing sans oxygen beds’
"We have only two ventilators. Twenty-five beds are in the isolation ward, but they are non-oxygen-supported ones. We have 80 oxygen-supported beds, but, so far, we haven’t opened the ward. We’re managing with non-oxygen-supported beds. We haven’t used oxygen-supported beds so far. This district has 48 active cases and 20 corona cases," Mandla CMHO Dr Shrinath Singh says.
‘Only two ventilators’
"We’ve got only two ventilators and 30 oxygen-supported beds. There are 70 non-oxygen-supported beds. We have a shortage of ventilators as Balaghat is reporting a very high number of corona cases. Two ventilators are not sufficient to meet the requirements in such a district as Balaghat, which is the bordering district of Maharashtra. Balaghat has 139 active cases and 22 corona cases," Dr Ashutosh of Balaghat remarks.
‘Managing—just about!’
"We have four ventilators for Covid patients and 10 beds are in the ICU. Besides, 30 beds are oxygen-supported in the district hospital. Barwani is one of the worst-affected districts in Madhya Pradesh. The situation is serious, but we’re managing. All the ventilators are working properly. Barwani has 288 active cases and 46 corona cases," Barwani civil surgeon Dr Nita Shrighare comments.