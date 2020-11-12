Solar project at Omkareshwar to make MP Atmanirbhar

After a mega solar project in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is all set for anther solar project in Omkareshwar. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that solar panels will be laid around Omkareshwar dam, one of the steps to make state Atmanirbhar. The CM said this while releasing roadmap to ‘Atmanirbhar MP’ on Thursday.

Chouhan during the function of releasing roadmap said that focus would be laid on producing energy through alternative means besides thermal power. He said that solar panels will be laid around Omkareshwar dam to produce eco-friendly power and make the state self dependent. Another step to make the state self dependent was to strengthen farm sector. He said that water resources would be used judiciously and small water bodies would be developed to increase irrigation area in the state from existing 31 lakh hectares to 60 lakh hectares. Farmers Producer Organisations in the state will be strengthened – another step to double farmers income, he added.

Chouhan also stressed on equal distribution of resources among the people. He said that government is working on a formula according to which funds will be distributed in proportion with the population.

CM announced to provide bus service for the students to commute to their schools. This step would provide access to quality education to even the deprived section of society.

To make the state self dependent, the CM announced to propagate big, small and cottage industries. Clusters would be developed at village level and special focus would be laid on developing food processing industries. This will help farmers gain additional income.

Special efforts will be made to market local products thereby realizing PM Modi’s local for vocal. Similarly, special plans and projects will be made for women entrepreneurs.

Chouhan said that Deendayal Samitis will be constituted in village, town and districts to monitor various development schemes. These committees will also encourage community participation in development of state.

MP has become the first state to release roadmap for Atmanirbhar state after Modi’s appeal to make Atmanirbhar Bharat. According to the roadmap, ministers and officials of their departments will prepare plans and projects for self dependence. Accountability of ministers and officials has also been fixed in this plan.

CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant participated through video conference and appreciated the steps taken by the MP government.

The Shivraj government had organised a workshop focused on Atmanirbhar MP from 7-11 August and had asked all the departments to prepare a roadmap from the conclusions derived from the workshop.