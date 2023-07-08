Social Media Democratised Info: Professor Simon | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Digital and social media democratised the information but it put the common citizen in direct competition with journalists, said Professor Joel Simon, founding director of Journalism Protection Initiative, Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, New York.

Prof Simon was speaking on, Importance of Risk Assessment and Safety for Journalists, at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in the city on Friday. The special lecture was organised under the aegis of USA Consulate, Mumbai.

Online harassment and bullying have emerged as threats to journalists. Young journalists should understand their environment under which they are working, he added.

About that safety curriculum for budding journalists, Prof Simon said, one baseline strategy was risk assessment that should be part of journalism practice. Journalists should have conversations with editors and colleagues about the threats. Journalists must protect their sources too.