Sleeper Version Of Vande Bharat Soon: Railway Minister | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said sleeper version of Vande Bharat train would be launched soon so that long distance passengers can get comfort.

He was talking to media persons in Gwalior on Monday. The sleeper version of Vande Bharat will provide railways an alternative to Rajdhani trains.

Vande Bharat sleeper train will be designed to achieve speed of 160 km per hour and will have 16 bogies - 11 AC 3 coaches, four AC 2 coaches and one AC 1 coach. The minister visited Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) office in Gwalior.

He expressed the need to work in mission mode to improve consumer services. He gave instructions to convert present network into optical fiber network within a month. Minister inspected station redevelopment work.

He saw the model, layout plan of redevelopment work of Gwalior railway station and reviewed the future plan through power point presentation. Vaishnaw expressed satisfaction over progress of redevelopment work and said a huge concourse was being built, which will be a gift to city residents.

