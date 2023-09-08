Six Raths Sent To Morena To Publicise Government Welfare Schemes | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three Rathas have been sent to the district for 40 days to publicise Ladli Behna Yojna. The Raths are set to move around every village and town in six assembly constituencies in the district to inform people about Ladli Behna Yojna and other welfare schemes launched by the government.

The Raths are fitted with an LED system through which films will be shown. The first Rath will move around Sabalgarh and Joura assembly constituencies for 20 days each. The second Rath will move around 40 days in Sumawali and Morena constituencies.

The Raths will spend 20 days in each place. Similarly, third Rath will go to Dimni and Anbah Tehsils where Rath will spend 20 days in each place.

Additional collector CB Prasad flagged off these Raths from the collectorate premises on Wednesday. Deputy collector was also present on the occasion. There will be films on the progress of the country through LED fitted in the Raths.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)