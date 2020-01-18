‘Six books’ from ‘human library’ ready to tell a tale

Bhopal: A man turns into a library through years of study and opens the storehouse of his knowledge before others.

Six such persons being called ‘six human books’ in a library will gather at Alliance Francaise in Shahpura at 5pm on Saturday to relate their journey to an audience.

This will be the second edition of Citizen Library in Bhopal.

Books make a huge difference in life and libraries are the temple for book lovers. With a shift in the generation, all the age-long concepts have revived with an extra hint of modernity in them, says Piyush Ghosh, says a founding member of The Optimistic Citizen.

One such concept is the culture of ‘human library’. Centuries ago, when paper was still beyond human conquest, people exchanged knowledge verbally - humans were the books. Human libraries are just a revival of the same, he said.

The Optimistic Citizen has organised one such ‘Citizen Library’ where people, connoting books, from different field of expertise come along and share their stories with the audience, connoting readers.

The people who have been selected as the ‘human books’, have gone through an extraordinary journey in their lives, and have made a mark. The ‘books’ will also answer the questions raised by the ‘readers’, who apparently are the listeners. Every speaker has been assigned 30 minutes for their stories.

Ghosh told Free Press there would be two parallel sessions going on, because one can read only one book at a time.

The six ‘books’ or the speakers who will narrate at the Citizen Library are:

Nirmala Sharma: Sharma is a renowned ceramic artist. She will share her life story about how she overcame the loss of her son, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir war of 1994.

Sanjeev Shri: Sanjeev is a flamenco artist. She will share her roller-coaster kind of journey from dreaming to become a fighter pilot and ending as a flamenco artist.

Bittu Sharma: Bittu Sharma is the CSP at Kotwali, black belt in Taekwondo and bronze medalist in Judo at Asian Games. Sharma will share her spine-chilling story of how she caught a serial killer who was accused of 33 murders.

Saleem Saanpwale: Saanpwale is known for catching snakes. He will share the anecdotes from his journey with an extraordinary profession.

Gauranshi Sharma: Gauranshi is a 12-year old speech impaired girl who won International Youth badminton championship.

Varsha Barman: Barman is a 25-year old shooter. She is the first player from Madhya Pradesh to have won a medal at Asian Games in 2014.