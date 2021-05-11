Sisters of Mercy: Wiping off tears and getting back to work

Canít keep away from work

I couldíve joined the teaching profession, but my father wanted me to become a nurse and that was my dream, too. My elder sister was an ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) and was posted at Chhindwara. Both my parents are no more. My sister was like my mother. She was deployed in the work of screening of the general population for identifying Covid patients. In September last year, she got infected. I brought her to Bhopal and got her admitted to JP Hospital. On September 19, I shifted her to AIIMS. On October 2, I received a call that sheís no more. I, myself, had also turned corona-positive. I was in isolation for two weeks. I think that a tragedy in our homes cannot be an excuse for us to keep away from work. Itís nurses who look after the patients round the clock.- Silviya Lal, JP Hospital, Bhopal

I'm one of the chosen few

About 10 days ago, my father passed away at Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Covid wasnít the reason. But I couldn't attend his funeral because of my duty in the Covid ward here. I couldnít look after him in his last days. I have a five-year-old child. He often gets irritated because he has to stay separate from me. But these things matter little. God doesnít give everyone the opportunity to serve the ailing. He gives it to the chosen few. I canít disregard my duty for it would be going against Godís wish. Christ gave his life for us. We, too, ought to give our lives for others. If anything happens to me while serving the sick, my Lord will take care of me.- Smriti Pedia, Hamidia Hospital