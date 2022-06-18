Singrauli:MP Azab hai…Government staffer’s three wives in panchayat poll fray, two facing each other for Sarpanch post

Pic Representation | Free Press

FP News Service

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh

Panchayat polls are not only drawing bitter rivalry among villagers in Madhya Pradesh but are also bringing out bizarre and tickling instances as well.

In one such instance, three wives of a government employee are in the fray for panchayat polls. Not only this, two of them are facing each other for a post of Sarpanch while the third one is vying for a post in Janpad Panchayat, in Singrauli. The family lives in Piparkhad gram panchayat undere Devsar block.

Being a government employee and husband to three wives, the man is presently missing from the area.

Sukhram Goud who works as Panchayat Secretary at Katahda gram panchayat has three wives. All of them are in the fray in panchayat polls. Two of them, Kusum Kali and Geeta Bai are facing each other for post of Sarpanch. While third one, Urmila Singh is a candidate for Janpad Panchayat member from Devsar janpad.

As the matter of three wives came to fore, problems multiplied for Sukhram as senior officer served him a show cause notice seeking an early response. Locals claim that Sukhram not only can lose his job for violation of Hindu Marriage Act but also could face legal action as well.

Under huge pressure, Sukhram had fled from the village. He had married Kusumkali around 30 years ago and tied the knot with Geeta a decade ago and married Urmila around couple of years ago. Interestingly, all the three wives live in the same village but in different houses. However after they entered the poll fray, the spicy matter is keenly discussed in local circles.