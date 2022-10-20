Singrauli: Speeding dumper rams into bike, pillion rider dies

Singrauli(Madhya Pradesh): A speeding dumper rammed into a motorbike in Kachni village of Singrauli district, thereafter trampling over the man riding pillion on it, said the Kotwalipolice of the district on Thursday.

The police added that the man riding pillion was the son of the bike rider, who succumbed to the injuries on the spot, while the man riding the bike has sustained grievous injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

As per the police personnel’s statements, the incident occurred on Thursday noon in the Kachni village of Singrauli. The police have identified the deceased as Vikas Shah (20), who is the son of the man riding the bike, Raj Lal Shah.

The police learnt that the father-son duo was commuting by a bike and was returning home from the hospital, when the unfortunate incident took place. After the incident occurred, driver of the dumper fled the spot, while the enraged public blocked the roads and staged demonstrations, the police said.

Senior police officials as well as other officials also reached the spot to take cognizance of the incident and pacify the infuriated people, said the police.

When Free Press tried reaching out to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Singrauli, contact was not established.