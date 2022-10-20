e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSingrauli: Speeding dumper rams into bike, pillion rider dies

Singrauli: Speeding dumper rams into bike, pillion rider dies

As per the police personnel’s statements, the incident occurred on Thursday noon in the Kachni village of Singrauli.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Singrauli(Madhya Pradesh): A speeding dumper rammed into a motorbike in Kachni village of Singrauli district, thereafter trampling over the man riding pillion on it, said the Kotwalipolice of the district on Thursday.

The police added that the man riding pillion was the son of the bike rider, who succumbed to the injuries on the spot, while the man riding the bike has sustained grievous injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

As per the police personnel’s statements, the incident occurred on Thursday noon in the Kachni village of Singrauli. The police have identified the deceased as Vikas Shah (20), who is the son of the man riding the bike, Raj Lal Shah.

The police learnt that the father-son duo was commuting by a bike and was returning home from the hospital, when the unfortunate incident took place. After the incident occurred, driver of the dumper fled the spot, while the enraged public blocked the roads and staged demonstrations, the police said.

Senior police officials as well as other officials also reached the spot to take cognizance of the incident and pacify the infuriated people, said the police.

When Free Press tried reaching out to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Singrauli, contact was not established.

Read Also
Singrauli: Collector orders probe after man denied ambulance for newborn’s cremation
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Gwalior: Lokayukta police arrest patwari for demanding Rs 10k bribe

Gwalior: Lokayukta police arrest patwari for demanding Rs 10k bribe

Singrauli: Speeding dumper rams into bike, pillion rider dies

Singrauli: Speeding dumper rams into bike, pillion rider dies

Chhatarpur: Police crack highway robbery case, arrest accused

Chhatarpur: Police crack highway robbery case, arrest accused

First general meeting of Narmadapuram municipality held

First general meeting of Narmadapuram municipality held

Sehore: Cracker sellers struggle to get license

Sehore: Cracker sellers struggle to get license