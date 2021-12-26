Singrauli: 28-year-old man murdered, kin create ruckus

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth was murdered in Sarai area under Tingudi police station in the early hours of Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

When the youth was liquidated the youth identified as Amresh Prajapati was sleeping in a shack outside a shop.

Some unidentified criminals hit the youth on his head with a sharp-edged weapon.

When his family members were informed about it, they reached the spot and protested against the incident and blocked traffic.

The agitators demanded suspension of the cops at the Tingudi police station.

The youth married eight months ago used to sell eggs and loaves.

In charge of Sarai police station Santosh Tiwari said that someone had hit the youth in the head with a sharp-edged weapon.

He died on the spot, Tiwari said, adding that the culprit would soon be booked.

