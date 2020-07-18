Single-use plastic ban: Bhopal Municipal Corporation to go slow and steady

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remove single use plastic from markets and nullahs to ensure that nullahs don’t choke during rain every year. The nullahs were cleaned in the city but BMC found that plastic blocked water flow in nullahs most.

The drive against single use plastic, whose thickness is less than 40 microns, is underway in the city but it didn’t prove effective so far as plastic use is still rampant in the state capital.

To step up action against single use plastic, BMC select one prominent market and make it plastic-free. The shopkeepers will be asked to stop use of plastic bags. The customers will be asked to bring their own carry bags. To ensure there is a total ban on single use plastic, BMC will impose fine on the shopkeepers in those areas. A team of MP Pollution Control Board (PCB) will also accompany BMC teams to examine quality of plastic being used in the markets.