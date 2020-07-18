Single-use plastic ban: Bhopal Municipal Corporation to go slow and steady

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remove single use plastic from markets and nullahs to ensure that nullahs don’t choke during rain every year. The nullahs were cleaned in the city but BMC found that plastic blocked water flow in nullahs most.
The drive against single use plastic, whose thickness is less than 40 microns, is underway in the city but it didn’t prove effective so far as plastic use is still rampant in the state capital.
To step up action against single use plastic, BMC select one prominent market and make it plastic-free. The shopkeepers will be asked to stop use of plastic bags. The customers will be asked to bring their own carry bags. To ensure there is a total ban on single use plastic, BMC will impose fine on the shopkeepers in those areas. A team of MP Pollution Control Board (PCB) will also accompany BMC teams to examine quality of plastic being used in the markets.
Besides, a big nullah will be chosen to make it plastic free through regular monitoring. The nullahs will be monitored by BMC so that plastic waste is not dumped in them. The BMC had conducted trial at the boat club near upper lake and turned the area plastic free.
The BMC had launched drive against use of single use plastic a few months ago under which several quintals of plastic was seized from different markets in Bhopal. But the drive was stopped for unknown reasons. “Now, the drive will be resumed. The polythene bags are made of single use plastic that is harmful to nature,” said a BMC official.
Shopkeepers will be fined
Additional municipal commissioner Shashwat Singh said shopkeepers will be fined if found using the plastic. “Initially, we will choose markets to raise awareness. Once markets turn plastic free, it will be easy to curb the use of single use plastic in other parts of city,” he added.
