‘Sing in praise of family, wrap yourselves in rags, sleep’: Shivraj Chouhan tweet on Congress’s foundation day

BHOPAL: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dressed down the Congress which was celebrating its foundation day on Saturday.

In a tweet, Chouhan advised his friends in the Congress that they should sing in praise of the family and wrap themselves in rags and go to bed, because it is freezing cold.

He greeted the Congress leaders on the party’s foundation day saying they must be singing aloud in praise of Rahul and Sonia.

On the BJP’s foundation day, the party leaders introspect and the Congress should also do that, he wrote.

Mahatma Gandhi said that the Congress should be dissolved and that he was right, Chouhan tweeted.

Today, the people of India have taken the responsibility to prove that the Mahatma was right and that the structure of the traditional dynastic party would soon be dismantled, he wrote.

After Vajpayee & Advani, Modi has become Chouhan’s new God: Saluja

In response to Chouhan’s tweet, media coordinator of the Congress, Narendra Saluja said when ex-CM is advising others to go to bed wrapped in rags, he is introspecting his role on the sea shore of Goa. He is enjoying the winter there.

Chouhan is expert in changing his tune, because after Atal Behari Vajpayee and LK Advani, Modi has become his new God, Saluja wrote.

As it is chilling cold, Chouhan should wrap himself in a rag and sing in praise of his new God and sleep, he wrote.