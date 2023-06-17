Sikho Kamao Yojana Will Help Youths To Choose Jobs: Collector

Representative Pic/ File Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has said the “MukhyaMantri Sikho Kamao Yojna” will help the youths to take up the jobs of their choice.

During the training, they will get stipend every month, so the scheme will not only provide employment but also connect them with self-employment, Singh said.

The technical education department, the skill development department and the employment department have proposed the scheme, he said.

Singh issued directives to the officials of the district to carry out the scheme.

He told the officials to connect more youths with the scheme, so that they may set up their own businesses.

Seventy-five per cent of the stipend they will get during the training will be provided by the state government every month through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Twenty-five percent of the stipend to be given by the institutions, where the youths will undergo, training will be deposited in the accounts of the trainees.

The organisations, imparting the training, may increase the amount of stipend if they wish, he said, adding that the youths aged between 18 and 29 years and living in Madhya Pradesh will be eligible to get training.

The stipend the trainees will get will be between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, Singh further said.

